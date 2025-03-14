Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Survivors of the Jaffar Express hijacking in Balochistan, Pakistan, recount a horrific 36-hour ordeal at the hands of Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) militants. The train was stormed after the militants blew up the railway track, leading to a dramatic hostage situation. Passengers describe scenes of terror as militants separated men from women and checked IDs, targeting those from outside the province. Some recount hiding under seats amidst gunfire and explosions. The army launched a rescue operation, but not before numerous casualties.

Heena Sharma  | Updated: Mar 14, 2025, 3:53 PM IST

