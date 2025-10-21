Pakistan Reopens Chaman Border With Afghanistan After Ceasefire Agreement
After days of tensions and clashes, Pakistan has partially reopened the Chaman border with Afghanistan following a temporary ceasefire reached on October 15. The move allows trade and transit trucks to resume movement from Afghanistan into Pakistan. The Torkham crossing is expected to reopen within 24–36 hours, easing the plight of stranded truckers.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:32
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing