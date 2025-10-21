MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Pakistan Reopens Chaman Border With Afghanistan After Ceasefire Agreement

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Oct 21 2025, 08:08 PM IST
After days of tensions and clashes, Pakistan has partially reopened the Chaman border with Afghanistan following a temporary ceasefire reached on October 15. The move allows trade and transit trucks to resume movement from Afghanistan into Pakistan. The Torkham crossing is expected to reopen within 24–36 hours, easing the plight of stranded truckers.

