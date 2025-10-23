Pakistan-China Nexus: Serious Threat to India? | Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak (Retd) EXCL

MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Pakistan-China Nexus: Serious Threat to India?

Published : Oct 23 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Retired Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak analyzes the fast-deepening Pakistan-China military partnership and why it’s now India’s most critical security challenge. From weapon deals to real-time battlefield support during Operation Sindoor, China's direct assistance has marked a dangerous new phase in the conflict. Despite buying weapons from Russia, India doesn't receive wartime support—while China provided Pakistan with crucial intelligence and operational aid against India in 2025.Watch full interview: https://youtu.be/1fRKDCmfhOw?si=0lXP_D8IDGdlQgbw

