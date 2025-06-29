13 Pakistani Soldiers Killed in North Waziristan Suicide Blast; Pak Blames India, Delhi Rejects

13 Pakistani Soldiers Killed in North Waziristan Suicide Blast; Army Blames India, Delhi Rejects Claim Thirteen security personnel were killed in a suicide bombing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district on June 28. The attack was carried out by Fitna-al-Khawarij, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), The Dawn reported. A suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden car into a Pakistani military convoy in a town near the Afghan border, according to Pak Army, Reuters reported. A vehicle-borne suicide attacker targeted a security convoy in Mir Ali but was intercepted by the lead vehicle, Pak military’s media wing said. The Pakistani military blamed India for the attack, an allegation New Delhi ‘rejected this statement with the contempt it deserves’.