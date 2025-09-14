Netanyahu Threatens Hamas Chiefs in Doha | Escalates Rhetoric Against Qatar
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu intensified his stance against Hamas leaders based in Qatar. After targeting them earlier this week, Netanyahu warned that 'getting rid' of Hamas chiefs in Doha would clear the main obstacle to a truce and hostage release, directly accusing Qatar of sheltering Hamas’s top command.
