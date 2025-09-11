'If You Don’t, We Will': Netanyahu’s Warning to Qatar After Doha Strike
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern ultimatum to Qatar following a recent strike in Doha, demanding strict and urgent action against Hamas operatives. The warning underscores rising tensions over alleged safe havens for militants. As regional diplomacy falters, pressure mounts on Qatar to respond decisively. The situation risks escalating broader Middle East instability.
