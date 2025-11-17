Netanyahu Rules Out Palestinian State Amid Pressure From Right-Wing Ministers
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has firmly reiterated that Israel will not accept a Palestinian state, after strong pushback from far-right ministers in his coalition. The statement came following a U.S.-backed proposal hinting at Palestinian statehood, triggering political tension. Netanyahu said his stance 'has not changed' despite global pressure.
