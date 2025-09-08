EXCLUSIVE | Nepali Journo on Gen Z Protests Post Social Media Ban: 'Day After Oli Laughed It Off...

Nepal is witnessing a massive youth-led uprising as Gen Z protesters flood the streets of Kathmandu against the government's ban on major social media platforms and widespread corruption. The peaceful protest escalated into violent clashes near the Parliament, resulting in many deaths and many injuries. Ajay Thakur, CEO of Avenues TV in Nepal, shares an on-ground update about the spiraling crisis, youth frustrations over unemployment, and the government's response. Watch.