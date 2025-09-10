MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Nepal’s Woes: BRI, Political Instability, Unemployment & Corruption | Dr. Anshuman Exclusive

Published : Sep 10 2025, 09:02 PM IST
Why is Nepal facing mounting challenges despite its strategic importance? In this exclusive interview with Author and Professor Dr. Anshuman Behera, we break down Nepal’s biggest issues: China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and its impact, political instability and fragile governance, rising unemployment and youth frustration and corruption and erosion of public trust. Full Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xdgvJ9k2qaY

