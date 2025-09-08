Protest in Nepal: Nine Killed as Social Media Ban Sparks Violence

Nepal witnessed deadly unrest as protests against the social media ban turned violent in Kathmandu. At least nine protesters were killed and many injured in clashes with police outside Parliament, intensifying public anger against the government’s move. Disclaimer: The reproduced video or photo content is used under the fair dealing provisions of Section 52(1) (B) of the Indian Copyright Act, 1957, which permits the use of on copyrighted material for the purpose of reporting ul current events, teaching, research and news. Our sole objective is to inform the public, not to exploit the creator's identity or content. We do not claim ownership of the material, and full credit is attributed to the original creator or artist. Should you still wish to request the removal of the content(s), we'd be happy to assist you. Send us a DM.