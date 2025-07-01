Elon Musk Threatens Trump to Launch 'America Party' | Criticizes Big Beautiful Bill
Elon Musk threatened to form a new 'America Party' if Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' passes Congress. Calling it a $5 trillion debt disaster, Musk urges a break from the Democrat-Republican ‘uniparty’. The fallout marks a sharp turn following his $300 million support for Trump.
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
18:41
Now Playing
05:08
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:40
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing