Kenya Plane Crash: Six Dead After Medical Air Ambulance Crashes in Nairobi

Heena Sharma
Published : Aug 08 2025, 01:02 PM IST
Tragedy struck near Nairobi as a small plane carrying medical personnel crashed into a residential area, killing six people, four onboard and two on the ground. The AMREF Flying Doctors aircraft, a Cessna Citation air ambulance, went down just minutes after taking off from Wilson Airport on a medical evacuation mission to Somaliland. The crash caused the plane to burst into flames, damaging nearby homes and injuring two additional people.

