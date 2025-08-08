Kenya Plane Crash: Six Dead After Medical Air Ambulance Crashes in Nairobi
Tragedy struck near Nairobi as a small plane carrying medical personnel crashed into a residential area, killing six people, four onboard and two on the ground. The AMREF Flying Doctors aircraft, a Cessna Citation air ambulance, went down just minutes after taking off from Wilson Airport on a medical evacuation mission to Somaliland. The crash caused the plane to burst into flames, damaging nearby homes and injuring two additional people.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:21
Now Playing
03:05
Now Playing
News
03:10
Now Playing
01:04
Now Playing
Sports
03:11
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing