US Lawmaker McCormick Hails India-US Trade Deal
US Congressman Rich McCormick, co-chair of the India Caucus, praised the new India–US trade deal and said the strategic partnership between the two democracies is crucial for global peace and prosperity. He highlighted India’s growing economic influence and the strong personal rapport between PM Modi and President Trump.
