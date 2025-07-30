Manhattan Shooter Claims NFL Gave Him CTE: What Is Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy?
A shocking tragedy shook New York. The Manhattan shooter, identified as Shane Tamura, left behind a note blaming the NFL for his struggles with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a brain disease linked to repeated head injuries in contact sports. The attack, targeting an office building housing the NFL’s headquarters, reignites the national debate about mental health, football-related brain trauma, and public safety. But what exactly is CTE?
Related Video
Entertainment
05:33
Now Playing
News
04:45
Now Playing
06:00
Now Playing
Sports
03:11
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing