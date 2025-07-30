MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation

Manhattan Shooter Claims NFL Gave Him CTE: What Is Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy?

Published : Jul 30 2025, 06:04 PM IST
A shocking tragedy shook New York. The Manhattan shooter, identified as Shane Tamura, left behind a note blaming the NFL for his struggles with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a brain disease linked to repeated head injuries in contact sports. The attack, targeting an office building housing the NFL’s headquarters, reignites the national debate about mental health, football-related brain trauma, and public safety. But what exactly is CTE?

