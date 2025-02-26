Man Caught Wearing Wig Hiding $10,000 Worth of Cocaine, Say Police

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 26, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

Colombian police say a 40-year-old man was arrested after being caught trying to board a flight from Cartagena, Colombia, to Amsterdam, Netherlands, while wearing a wig hiding cocaine worth more than €10,000 (around USD$10,470). The suspect, a Colombian national originally from Pereira, was arrested at Rafael Nunez International Airport after an officer from the Anti-Narcotics Unit of the National Colombian Police found, through a scanner, that he was wearing 'a wig that contained more than 220 grams (7.76 ounces) of cocaine,' police said.

