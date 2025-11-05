MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

Karoline Leavitt Briefs on Shutdown & Governors Election

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Nov 05 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Share this Video

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the nation on the ongoing government shutdown and the recent governors’ elections. Calling it 'a critical moment for America,' she assured that the administration is preparing an executive order on election integrity. The tense briefing hinted at political tremors ahead in Washington.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

Karoline Leavitt Briefs on Shutdown & Governors Election | White House
Now Playing
Karoline Leavitt Briefs on Shutdown & Governors Election | White House
Canada Blocks 74% Indian Student Visas, Why?
Now Playing
Canada Blocks 74% Indian Student Visas, Why?
Zohran Mamdani Fires Back at Trump’s Funding Threat to New York Ahead of Mayor Polls
Now Playing
Zohran Mamdani Fires Back at Trump’s Funding Threat to New York Ahead of Mayor Polls
Trump Alleges China’s Secret Nuclear Tests, Beijing Denies and Urges US to Uphold Stability
Now Playing
Trump Alleges China’s Secret Nuclear Tests, Beijing Denies and Urges US to Uphold Stability
Zohran Mamdani Fires Back at Trump’s Funding Threat to New York Ahead of Mayor Polls
Now Playing
Zohran Mamdani Fires Back at Trump’s Funding Threat to New York Ahead of Mayor Polls
Mike Johnson Blasts Democrats as U.S. Shutdown Drags Into Day 34
Now Playing
Mike Johnson Blasts Democrats as U.S. Shutdown Drags Into Day 34
Pakistan Conducting Secret Nuclear Tests, Trump Alleges
Now Playing
Pakistan Conducting Secret Nuclear Tests, Trump Alleges
UK Train Stabbing Shocker: Lone Attacker Behind Horror, Not Terrorism, Say Police
Now Playing
UK Train Stabbing Shocker: Lone Attacker Behind Horror, Not Terrorism, Say Police
Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over ‘Attacks on Christians’
Now Playing
Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over ‘Attacks on Christians’
‘Like Every Day is Halloween’: Obama Mocks Trump at New Jersey Rally
Now Playing
‘Like Every Day is Halloween’: Obama Mocks Trump at New Jersey Rally

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik EXPOSES Tanya Mittal in Weekly Rashan Task!
03:09
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik EXPOSES Tanya Mittal in Weekly Rashan Task!
Bigg Boss Malayalam7: Appani Sarath, Sariga & Sarika KB Re-Enter The House!
03:16
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam7: Appani Sarath, Sariga & Sarika KB Re-Enter The House!
Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Confronts Tanya – 'Do You Have Feelings For Amaal?'
03:42
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Confronts Tanya – 'Do You Have Feelings For Amaal?'
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Wildcard Sabuman Evicted Before Finale | 'I Tried To Stay Genuine'
03:42
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Wildcard Sabuman Evicted Before Finale | 'I Tried To Stay Genuine'

News

Karoline Leavitt Briefs on Shutdown & Governors Election | White House
35:45
Now Playing
Karoline Leavitt Briefs on Shutdown & Governors Election | White House
Haridwar Shines Bright on Dev Deepawali | Thousands of Diyas Light Up Har Ki Pauri
04:52
Now Playing
Haridwar Shines Bright on Dev Deepawali | Thousands of Diyas Light Up Har Ki Pauri
India’s FIRST Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Plant Coming Up in Odisha | Make In India
04:56
Now Playing
India’s FIRST Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Plant Coming Up in Odisha | Make In India

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Lifestyle

Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?