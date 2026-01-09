Venezuelan-American Journo Backs Trump, Calls Maduro’s Arrest ‘Turning Point’
Venezuelan-American journalist Germania Rodríguez Poleo called the arrest of Nicolás Maduro a historic turning point, praising the US operation and backing President Trump’s move to reshape Venezuela. Exiles hope it restores security in the Western Hemisphere and curbs influence from Russia, China and Iran, while critics warn of deep geopolitical and humanitarian fallout.
