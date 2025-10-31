JD Vance’s Comment on ‘Immigrant Hindu Wife Usha’s Conversion to Christianity’ Sparks Buzz Online
US Vice President JD Vance’s remark that his 'Immigrant Hindu' wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, converted to Christianity has gone viral. The statement, made during a public interaction, ignited debates over religion and identity in politics. While some lauded their openness, others questioned its timing and political undertone.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing