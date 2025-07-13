Israel Releases Airstrike Video | Claims 35 Hamas Targets Hit in Gaza
Israeli army released footage claiming airstrikes on Hamas sites in Beit Hanoun, Gaza. Says 35 targets struck by fighter jets. Video posted on social media platform X. Time or location couldn't be verified. Ceasefire talks in Qatar hit roadblock. Main hurdle: Israeli withdrawal terms. Hostage release, troop pullout under negotiation. No breakthrough yet in Israel-Hamas dialogue.
