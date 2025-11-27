Year After Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire: What Satellite Images Reveal About Israel's Military Positions?

One year since the November 27, 2024 ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, satellite images reveal Israel still maintains five fortified positions in south Lebanon, despite the truce terms requiring full withdrawal. These bases control key Lebanese border villages and are heavily fortified with widened access roads. Villages around these positions face significant destruction from Israeli strikes, especially near Hula and Markaba. The ceasefire aimed to dismantle Hezbollah's military presence north of the Litani River, but military tensions remain high.

