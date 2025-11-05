UPS Cargo Plane Crashes Near Louisville Airport, Fire Erupts Over Mile-Long Stretch
A UPS cargo plane en route to Honolulu crashed shortly after take-off from Louisville’s Muhammad Ali International Airport on November 4. FAA confirmed the incident as UPS Flight 2976 went down around 5:15 pm local time. Flames spread nearly a mile from the crash site. Police reported injuries, and investigations are underway.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:42
Now Playing
News
13:03
Now Playing
03:16
Now Playing
Sports
03:11
Now Playing