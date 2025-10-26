Stunning Footage Shows US Troops Training in Puerto Rico and Caribbean
A striking video has surfaced showing US troops conducting large-scale training exercises across Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. The drills focus on rapid deployment, amphibious operations, and disaster-response readiness. Military officials say such exercises enhance regional security, strengthen coordination with local forces, and prepare troops for real-world contingencies.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing