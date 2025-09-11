India Calls Out Swiss at UNHRC, Asks to Focus on Racism, Xenophobia at Home
India slammed 'ill-informed' Swiss remarks at the UNHRC, asking Switzerland to focus on its own issues of racism and xenophobia. Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi stressed that as UNHRC president, Switzerland should avoid false narratives and address systemic discrimination at home instead of targeting India.
