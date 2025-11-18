Can India Really Send Back Sheikh Hasina After Death Verdict? | Ex-Envoy Decodes

Can India Really Send Back Sheikh Hasina After Death Verdict?
Former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty breaks down the International Crimes Tribunal’s death verdict against Sheikh Hasina and India’s legal ability to extradite her. In conversation he explains the diplomatic, legal and geopolitical consequences that could reshape India-Bangladesh relations in the coming months.
