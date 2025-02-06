India-Nepal Tourism Summit Aims to Boost Cross-Border Travel | WATCH

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 6, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

Aiming to strengthen bilateral cooperation in tourism and allied sectors, the Consulate General of India and the States Division (MEA India), in collaboration with the PHDCCI India-Nepal Centre, organized the India-Nepal Tourism Summit 2025 in Janakpur on Tuesday, February 4. The summit focused on developing new roadmaps to enhance collaboration and implementing measures to improve government-industry interaction for the growth of the tourism sector in both countries. WATCH.

