India-Germany Trade Tops $50 Billion | 25 Years of Strategic Ties
India’s Ambassador Ajit Gupte highlighted booming India-Germany relations. Bilateral trade has surpassed $50 billion, over 25% of India’s EU trade. 'This year marks the 25th anniversary of our strategic partnership,' he said, celebrating deepening economic and diplomatic bonds between the two global powerhouses.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
05:08
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:40
Now Playing
03:50
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing