India-China Flights Resume After Five Years | Chinese Envoy Calls it 'Very Important Day'

India-China Flights Resume After Five Years
After a five-year gap, direct flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou resumed, marking a key step in India-China relations. Deputy Consul General Qin Yong attended a ceremony at Kolkata Airport, calling it 'a very important day' and a sign of improving bilateral ties and normalization between the two Asian neighbours.
