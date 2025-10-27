India-China Flights Resume After Five Years | Chinese Envoy Calls it 'Very Important Day'

MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
India-China Flights Resume After Five Years

Published : Oct 27 2025, 03:02 PM IST
After a five-year gap, direct flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou resumed, marking a key step in India-China relations. Deputy Consul General Qin Yong attended a ceremony at Kolkata Airport, calling it 'a very important day' and a sign of improving bilateral ties and normalization between the two Asian neighbours.

