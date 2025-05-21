Why India Cut Ties with Turkey’s Celebi Aviation? | Explained
India has revoked the security clearance of Turkish ground handling giant Celebi Aviation, abruptly halting its operations at major Indian airports. This move comes after Turkey publicly backed Pakistan during heightened India-Pakistan tensions and condemned India’s cross-border strikes. The government cited national security concerns as the reason for the decision, sparking a legal battle. What led to this action? WATCH.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
05:08
Now Playing
News
06:59
Now Playing
07:18
Now Playing
Sports
05:17
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing