MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

Demonstrators Rally Against ICE Operations in Major US Cities

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jan 31 2026, 06:03 PM IST
Share this Video

Demonstrators gathered in several major US cities to protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations, raising concerns over immigration enforcement policies. Protesters were seen marching, holding placards, and chanting slogans as part of coordinated demonstrations across the country.Watch on-ground visuals from the protests, as immigration policy and enforcement actions continue to spark debate nationwide.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

Demonstrators Rally Against ICE Operations in Major US Cities | Immigration Protests
Now Playing
Demonstrators Rally Against ICE Operations in Major US Cities | Immigration Protests
'Can’t Imagine a Separate European Army' – EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas
Now Playing
'Can’t Imagine a Separate European Army' – EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas
Norway Envoy Hails India–EU ‘Mother of All Deals’
Now Playing
Norway Envoy Hails India–EU ‘Mother of All Deals’
Mexico Airport | Emotional Support Dogs Comfort Stressed Travellers
Now Playing
Mexico Airport | Emotional Support Dogs Comfort Stressed Travellers
India-EU FTA | CSIS Advisor Richard Rossow Analyses Trade, Growth and Global Impact
Now Playing
India-EU FTA | CSIS Advisor Richard Rossow Analyses Trade, Growth and Global Impact
Minneapolis Shooting: Germany’s Chancellor Merz Slams ‘Worrying’ Violence by US
Now Playing
Minneapolis Shooting: Germany’s Chancellor Merz Slams ‘Worrying’ Violence by US
Mother of Last Israeli Hostage Thanks Trump, Netanyahu
Now Playing
Mother of Last Israeli Hostage Thanks Trump, Netanyahu
Zelenskyy’s Davos Warning: Only Actions Create Real World Order!
Now Playing
Zelenskyy’s Davos Warning: Only Actions Create Real World Order!
JD Vance Defends ICE After U.S. Citizen Shooting, Minneapolis Protests Explode
Now Playing
JD Vance Defends ICE After U.S. Citizen Shooting, Minneapolis Protests Explode
Mozambique: Massive Floods Force Thousands to Flee | WATCH
Now Playing
Mozambique: Massive Floods Force Thousands to Flee | WATCH

Entertainment

Dhurandhar OTT Shocker! Censored Cut & Muted Dialogues Outrage Fans
03:33
Now Playing
Dhurandhar OTT Shocker! Censored Cut & Muted Dialogues Outrage Fans
Arijit Singh to Step Into POLITICS and Launch His Own Party!
03:29
Now Playing
Arijit Singh to Step Into POLITICS and Launch His Own Party!
Arijit Singh’s Retirement Shocks Music Lovers — But Why It Happened? Here’s What Fans Say
03:35
Now Playing
Arijit Singh’s Retirement Shocks Music Lovers — But Why It Happened? Here’s What Fans Say
Arijit Singh Retires | 20 Iconic Songs That Made Him India’s Singing Superstar
03:29
Now Playing
Arijit Singh Retires | 20 Iconic Songs That Made Him India’s Singing Superstar

News

DK Shivakumar Responds on Confident Group Founder C J Roy Case After IT Raids
01:02
Now Playing
DK Shivakumar Responds on Confident Group Founder C J Roy Case After IT Raids
Demonstrators Rally Against ICE Operations in Major US Cities | Immigration Protests
03:03
Now Playing
Demonstrators Rally Against ICE Operations in Major US Cities | Immigration Protests
CJ Roy Suicide Case: What Karnataka Minister HK Patil Said After Confident Group Chairman's Death
03:47
Now Playing
CJ Roy Suicide Case: What Karnataka Minister HK Patil Said After Confident Group Chairman's Death

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project

Lifestyle

Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?