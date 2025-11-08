MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
US Grants Hungary One Year Exemption from Russia Oil Sanctions

Published : Nov 08 2025, 08:00 PM IST
In a surprising shift, US President Donald Trump hinted at granting Hungary a probable exemption from sanctions on Russian oil imports. During Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán’s visit to the White House, Trump acknowledged Hungary’s unique energy challenges as a landlocked nation heavily dependent on Russian oil and gas. This move softens the US stance on energy sanctions imposed to pressure Russia amid the Ukraine conflict and raises questions about the consistency of Washington’s sanction policy.

US Grants Hungary One Year Exemption from Russia Oil Sanctions
US Grants Hungary One Year Exemption from Russia Oil Sanctions
US Grants Hungary One Year Exemption from Russia Oil Sanctions
US Grants Hungary One Year Exemption from Russia Oil Sanctions
