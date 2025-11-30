Hong Kong Mourns Victims of Deadly Tai Po Fire
Residents of Hong Kong have begun laying flowers and holding vigils for victims of the devastating fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po. The city has launched a three-day mourning period after the blaze, one of the deadliest in Hong Kong’s history, claimed 128 lives and left hundreds missing. Government flags fly at half-mast, and condolence books have been put out across all districts as people express grief and solidarity.
