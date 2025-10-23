History’s 7 Biggest Art Robberies As Louvre Heist Shocks Paris With $102 mn Priceless Jewels Stolen

Paris was stunned on October 19, 2025, when a gang disguised as construction workers used a truck hoist to access the Louvre’s Apollo Gallery, stealing eight priceless jewels worth over $102 million. Among the loot were Empress Eugénie’s diamond tiara, an emerald necklace gifted by Napoleon I, and rare sapphire pieces linked to French royalty. This daring robbery lasted just minutes and follows a string of shocking art heists worldwide—from the 1911 theft of Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, to the 1972 Montreal Museum of Fine Arts robbery, the 1990 Boston Gardner Museum theft, and the 2019 Dresden Green Vault jewel heist.

