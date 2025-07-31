Harvard to Comply With Trump? DHS Demands 19,000 Employee Form I-9 Records to be Handed Over

In a sweeping federal inquiry, Harvard University will turn over I-9 employment verification forms for nearly 19,000 current and recent employees in response to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) order. This unprecedented demand is part of a broader investigation into Harvard’s compliance with federal immigration laws. Harvard has requested DHS ensure the security and confidentiality of the sensitive information, which includes employees' identity, work authorization, and Social Security details. The move follows heightened scrutiny of Harvard’s visa and employment record-keeping and signals increasing federal oversight of major institutions.