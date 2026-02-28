‘Katchatheevu Belongs to Sri Lanka’: Minister Chandrasekar Sparks Fresh Row

The Katchatheevu dispute has resurfaced after Sri Lankan Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekar stated that Katchatheevu Island “belongs to Sri Lanka.”Speaking on the long-standing issue between India and Sri Lanka, the minister described it as a political matter but firmly reiterated Sri Lanka’s position on the island’s ownership.Katchatheevu Island, located in the Palk Strait, has been a sensitive topic in India–Sri Lanka relations, particularly during election seasons.Chandrasekar also spoke about Sri Lanka’s plans to draft a new constitution, stating that the country aims to create a “people’s constitution” within six months to a year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source