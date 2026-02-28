Bolivia Plane Crash: Banknotes Scattered After Air Force Hercules Goes Down

A tragic plane crash in El Alto has left at least 15 people dead and more than 30 injured after a Bolivian Air Force Hercules aircraft carrying newly printed banknotes skidded off the runway and crashed onto a busy avenue.The aircraft had departed from Santa Cruz de la Sierra before the accident occurred near El Alto International Airport. Dramatic visuals from the scene show severe damage to the aircraft and nearby vehicles, while banknotes were seen scattered across the crash site.Authorities used water hoses and tear gas to disperse crowds gathering at the scene. Boliviana de Aviación confirmed that El Alto International Airport was temporarily closed following the crash.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source