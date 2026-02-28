MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

US–Israel Launch Major Strike on Iran

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Feb 28 2026, 07:10 PM IST
Share this Video

The United States and Israel have launched sweeping strikes targeting Iranian regime assets, marking a major escalation in regional tensions.In this interview, a retired Israeli Brigadier General speaks from a shelter as ballistic missiles are fired toward Israel in retaliation. He describes the operation as a preemptive strike aimed at dismantling Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities and weakening the regime’s military infrastructure.The conversation addresses claims of missile expansion, stalled diplomatic talks, nuclear concerns, and whether the conflict could trigger broader instability across the Middle East.How long could this confrontation last? And what happens next?

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

US–Israel Launch Major Strike on Iran | “We Are Already at War”
Now Playing
US–Israel Launch Major Strike on Iran | “We Are Already at War”
‘Katchatheevu Belongs to Sri Lanka’: Minister Chandrasekar Sparks Fresh Row
Now Playing
‘Katchatheevu Belongs to Sri Lanka’: Minister Chandrasekar Sparks Fresh Row
Bolivia Plane Crash: Banknotes Scattered After Air Force Hercules Goes Down
Now Playing
Bolivia Plane Crash: Banknotes Scattered After Air Force Hercules Goes Down
Afghanistan–Pakistan Border Explodes: Airstrikes, ‘Open War’ Warning Escalate Tensions
Now Playing
Afghanistan–Pakistan Border Explodes: Airstrikes, ‘Open War’ Warning Escalate Tensions
PM Narendra Modi Concludes Historic Israel Visit | Highlights You Must Know!
Now Playing
PM Narendra Modi Concludes Historic Israel Visit | Highlights You Must Know!
PM Modi & PM Netanyahu Visit Tech Innovation Showcase in Israel After Knesset Address
Now Playing
PM Modi & PM Netanyahu Visit Tech Innovation Showcase in Israel After Knesset Address
Israel Confers ‘Speaker of The Knesset Medal’ on PM Modi in Jerusalem
Now Playing
Israel Confers ‘Speaker of The Knesset Medal’ on PM Modi in Jerusalem
Japan' Famous Mount Fuji Cherry Blossom Festival Gets Cancelled | Why and How Can Tourist Visit?
Now Playing
Japan' Famous Mount Fuji Cherry Blossom Festival Gets Cancelled | Why and How Can Tourist Visit?
'Detailing of Trade Negotiations Underway': Jaishankar on India-US Trade Deal
Now Playing
'Detailing of Trade Negotiations Underway': Jaishankar on India-US Trade Deal
US-India Trade Agreement | Atul Keshap: 'Lot of Optimism After Deal'
Now Playing
US-India Trade Agreement | Atul Keshap: 'Lot of Optimism After Deal'

Entertainment

DYFI Holds Protest March Against ‘Kerala Story 2’ | Screening Sparks Controversy
03:56
Now Playing
DYFI Holds Protest March Against ‘Kerala Story 2’ | Screening Sparks Controversy
Vijay Deverakonda’s Top 20 Super Hit Songs | Wedding Special
03:28
Now Playing
Vijay Deverakonda’s Top 20 Super Hit Songs | Wedding Special
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s Royal Wedding JEWELLERY Story
03:35
Now Playing
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s Royal Wedding JEWELLERY Story
Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: VIROSH' Dreamy Udaipur Ceremony
03:37
Now Playing
Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: VIROSH' Dreamy Udaipur Ceremony

News

US–Israel Launch Major Strike on Iran | “We Are Already at War”
05:12
Now Playing
US–Israel Launch Major Strike on Iran | “We Are Already at War”
‘Katchatheevu Belongs to Sri Lanka’: Minister Chandrasekar Sparks Fresh Row
03:26
Now Playing
‘Katchatheevu Belongs to Sri Lanka’: Minister Chandrasekar Sparks Fresh Row
Bolivia Plane Crash: Banknotes Scattered After Air Force Hercules Goes Down
03:54
Now Playing
Bolivia Plane Crash: Banknotes Scattered After Air Force Hercules Goes Down

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project

Lifestyle

Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?