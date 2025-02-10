Gulf Pulse | Saudi's $63 Billion 'City of Earth': Blending Rich History With Futuristic Vision

Explore Diriyah, Saudi Arabia's $63.2 billion giga-project blending rich history with a modern vision! Find out how this 'City of Earth,' rooted in the UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif (the birthplace of the Saudi kingdom), is becoming a major cultural and tourism hub. We'll explore the ambitious plans, including luxury hotels, residential units, and its goal to attract 50 million visitors annually. Is Diriyah the future of Saudi tourism and investment? Find out!