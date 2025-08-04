Palestinian Mother Leaves Children Home In Search for Food | Starvation-Ridden Gaza

Every day in Gaza, many Palestinians leave their homes in search of food aid for their children and families, but only a few make it back. Among them is 32-year-old Zainab Dakka, a mother from Gaza City who recently braved an exhausting journey from her tent to the Zikim aid distribution site, risking her life just to bring food home. Her husband, injured in a car accident, was unable to make the trip himself, leaving Zainab no choice but to face the danger alone.