France Army Chief's BIG Warning! Macron Rushes to Clarify Amid Rising Russian Threat

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to restore military service, this time on a voluntary basis, decades after France ended conscription. The decision comes as Europe faces rising security threats and fears of Russian expansion beyond Ukraine. In his address from an infantry brigade in the Alps, Macron will outline a ‘new form of national service,’ starting small but aiming for tens of thousands of recruits annually. The move echoes calls from France’s top general warning that Europe must prepare for possible conflict by 2030. Is this a turning point for France’s defense policy? And what does it mean for Europe’s readiness against Moscow’s ambitions? Watch.

