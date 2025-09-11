MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
France’s Political Crisis and the Massive Debt Behind Government Collapse

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Sep 11 2025, 04:02 PM IST
France’s growing debt crisis is at the core of the political turmoil that toppled Prime Minister François Bayrou’s government. Bayrou’s attempt to cut €44 billion ($51 billion) from the budget, including unpopular measures like reducing holidays, triggered a confidence vote that he lost, leading to his resignation. This video explores: - Why France’s national debt has soared to over €3.3 trillion (about 116% of GDP) - The impact of this massive debt on France’s economy and politics - How borrowing costs and fiscal challenges are shaping government decisions - What the political fallout means for France’s future stability

