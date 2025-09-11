France’s Political Crisis and the Massive Debt Behind Government Collapse
France’s growing debt crisis is at the core of the political turmoil that toppled Prime Minister François Bayrou’s government. Bayrou’s attempt to cut €44 billion ($51 billion) from the budget, including unpopular measures like reducing holidays, triggered a confidence vote that he lost, leading to his resignation. This video explores: - Why France’s national debt has soared to over €3.3 trillion (about 116% of GDP) - The impact of this massive debt on France’s economy and politics - How borrowing costs and fiscal challenges are shaping government decisions - What the political fallout means for France’s future stability
