Trump’s 25% Tariff On India: Ex-US Official Criticizes, Calls For ‘Saner Approach’

Heena Sharma
Published : Jul 31 2025, 10:02 AM IST
Former US Assistant Secretary Ray Vickery slammed Trump’s 25% tariff and penalty on India, calling it 'chaotic and transactional.' He urged both nations to avoid panic, consider long-term interests, especially with Russia and oil, and seize global leadership through cooperation, not confrontation.

