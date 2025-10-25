Coast Guard Base Shooting in California Amid Trump’s Immigration Crackdown, FBI Investigates

The FBI has launched an investigation into a late-night shooting outside the U.S. Coast Guard base in Alameda, California, where officers opened fire on a vehicle that reversed aggressively toward security personnel. The incident unfolded amid day-long protests against President Trump’s intensified immigration crackdown and a planned deployment of federal agents in the San Francisco Bay Area. Coast Guard personnel issued repeated verbal commands before firing, wounding the driver and a nearby bystander, both of whom are expected to recover. No Coast Guard staff were harmed.

