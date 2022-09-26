F-16s for war on terror? 'You are not fooling anybody...' Jaishankar tells Joe Biden administration

Responding to a question posed during an interaction with the Indian-Americans about Joe Biden administration's approval of a USD 450-million sustenance package for F-16 fleet, Jaishankar referred to the argument made by the United States that the F-16 sustenance package is intended to fight terrorism.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that the United States needs to reflect upon whether having a relationship with Pakistan has served its interests.

Stating that everybody knows where and against whom F-16s are used, he said, 'You are not fooling anybody by saying these things'. He further said, 'It is a relationship that has neither served Pakistan well nor served the American interests. So, it is really for the US today to reflect on what the merits of this relationship are and what do they get by it.'