Were Pakistani Generals on 'Merchant of Death' AQ Khan’s Payroll? | Ex-CIA James Lawler Reveals

Were Pakistani Generals on 'Merchant of Death' AQ Khan’s Payroll?
The full extent of Abdul Qadeer Khan’s nuclear smuggling network shocked the international community. This video dives deep into when the US intelligence first recognized the threat posed by Khan’s global nuclear mafia. Former CIA official James Lawler also reveals startling insights on the possible involvement of Pakistan’s military generals in supporting or shielding the network.
