'Embrace True Manhood': Erika Kirk’s Message at Charlie Kirk Memorial

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Sep 22 2025, 05:04 PM IST
At Charlie Kirk’s memorial service, Erika Kirk issued a heartfelt challenge to men worldwide: to embrace true manhood through love, courage, and leadership in their families. She reminded husbands that their wives are not servants or employees but partners 'one flesh working together for the glory of God.'

