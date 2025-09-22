'Embrace True Manhood': Erika Kirk’s Message at Charlie Kirk Memorial
At Charlie Kirk’s memorial service, Erika Kirk issued a heartfelt challenge to men worldwide: to embrace true manhood through love, courage, and leadership in their families. She reminded husbands that their wives are not servants or employees but partners 'one flesh working together for the glory of God.'
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:42
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing