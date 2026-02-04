India-China Trade Hits Record $155 Billion, Says Chinese Envoy Xu Feihong
India-China bilateral trade touched a record high of $155 billion in 2025, registering over 12 percent year-on-year growth, Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong said in New Delhi. The envoy highlighted strong economic momentum despite diplomatic and border-related challenges between the two Asian giants.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:09
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing