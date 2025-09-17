Ecuador Protests Erupt as Government Ends Diesel Subsidies, State Of Emergency Declared
In Ecuador, violent protests broke out in Quito after the government scrapped diesel subsidies. Police used tear gas and riot tactics as demonstrators clashed with security forces and blocked highways with burning barricades. President Daniel Noboa declared a 60-day state of emergency in seven provinces to control the unrest.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Entertainment
09:48
Now Playing
News
15:41
Now Playing
03:28
Now Playing
Sports
03:11
Now Playing