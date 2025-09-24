EAM S Jaishankar Addresses Global South Meeting in New York
At the High-Level Meeting of Like-Minded Global South Countries in New York, EAM Dr. S Jaishankar highlighted the uncertain global scenario shaped by COVID shocks, conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, climate extremes, volatile trade, and slowing SDGs. He emphasized that the rights and expectations of developing nations are facing serious challenges in the international system.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Entertainment
03:45
Now Playing
34:55
Now Playing
03:42
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing