Hong Kong Tensions Rise as Deadly Fire Fuels Anti-Authority Anger

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Dec 02 2025, 12:05 PM IST
Hong Kong is witnessing fresh turbulence after its deadliest high-rise fire in decades, with 146 deaths and hundreds missing. Public anger over alleged negligence has triggered mass mourning despite Beijing’s warnings under the national security law. Calls for an independent probe are growing, as online forums ignite unrest beneath the surface.

