Hong Kong Tensions Rise as Deadly Fire Fuels Anti-Authority Anger
Hong Kong is witnessing fresh turbulence after its deadliest high-rise fire in decades, with 146 deaths and hundreds missing. Public anger over alleged negligence has triggered mass mourning despite Beijing’s warnings under the national security law. Calls for an independent probe are growing, as online forums ignite unrest beneath the surface.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Entertainment
03:32
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing