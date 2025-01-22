DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

First Published Jan 22, 2025, 8:58 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 8:58 PM IST

A police chase in Berkley, Michigan, ended with a suspect crashing his vehicle into a home. The incident occurred on January 19, 2025, when officers attempted to pull over a 31-year-old man from Southfield, who had multiple outstanding warrants. After fleeing from the police, the suspect lost control of his white Dodge Journey and crashed into a residence. Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash. Authorities found the suspect in possession of cocaine and psilocybin mushrooms. WATCH.

Recent Videos

Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

What's Known About MYSTERIOUS Deaths in Jammu & Kashmir? 17 Dead from 3 Families

What's Known About MYSTERIOUS Deaths in Jammu & Kashmir? 17 Dead from 3 Families

Chhaava Trailer OUT! Vicky Kaushal Brings the Legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to Life

Chhaava Trailer OUT! Vicky Kaushal Brings the Legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to Life

Gulf Pulse | What Makes Abu Dhabi World's Safest City for 9 Consecutive Years?

Gulf Pulse | What Makes Abu Dhabi World's Safest City for 9 Consecutive Years?

Video Top Stories

Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch
Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Chhaava Trailer OUT! Vicky Kaushal Brings the Legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to Life
Entertainment

Chhaava Trailer OUT! Vicky Kaushal Brings the Legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to Life

Taylor Swift's Top 10 Songs That Define Her Musical Evolution, From You Belong with Me to Exile
Entertainment

Taylor Swift's Top 10 Songs That Define Her Musical Evolution, From You Belong with Me to Exile

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's Cake Cutting Ceremony; Avinash & Other BB Celebrities Joined
Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's Cake Cutting Ceremony; Avinash & Other BB Celebrities Joined

Bigg Boss 18: After Karanveer Mehra's Win Against Vivian, What Shilpa Shinde & Other Celebs Said?
Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18: After Karanveer Mehra's Win Against Vivian, What Shilpa Shinde & Other Celebs Said?

Saif Ali Khan Spotted with Bandages After Hospital Discharge, Greets Before Entering Home
Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Spotted with Bandages After Hospital Discharge, Greets Before Entering Home

Top 10 Viral Songs Taking Over Internet in India - Kurchi Madathapetti to Nain Matakka
Entertainment

Top 10 Viral Songs Taking Over Internet in India - Kurchi Madathapetti to Nain Matakka

Must See

Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch
Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City
World News

Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House
World News

DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House