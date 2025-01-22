DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

A police chase in Berkley, Michigan, ended with a suspect crashing his vehicle into a home. The incident occurred on January 19, 2025, when officers attempted to pull over a 31-year-old man from Southfield, who had multiple outstanding warrants. After fleeing from the police, the suspect lost control of his white Dodge Journey and crashed into a residence. Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash. Authorities found the suspect in possession of cocaine and psilocybin mushrooms. WATCH.